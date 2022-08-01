Hometown Conversation sparks spiritual, social and financial support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A significant grant and a sisterhood of sorts came about in part thanks to an edition of our Hometown Conversations series.
Sister Karen Neuser of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration first saw a local program documenting some of the struggles for students of color in school. She said she then watched the Hometown Conversations featuring the co-founders of Hope Restores. That's when Sr. Karen decided to take action.
"The joy that happens within and the joy that you meet when you reach out is a huge positive way to live," said Sr. Karen. "That's what's going to bring this world to a better place."
The sisters worked with Hope Restores, providing a recurring grant of $200,000/year for three years, and offering to help with whatever the local African-American nonprofit resource might need.
"Support shows up in more than one form. I think it shows up in being able to say I see you and I hear you. That means a lot," said Tashyra Bernard, Hope Restores Director of Operations. "We really feel like we've gained a sister."
Hope Restores invites everyone to learn how to get involved, and join them for coffee at their Copeland Ave. location the first Friday of each month from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
