 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hometown Conversation sparks spiritual, social and financial support

  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A significant grant and a sisterhood of sorts came about in part thanks to an edition of our Hometown Conversations series.

Sr. Karen Neuser & Tashyra Bernard

Sister Karen Neuser of the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration first saw a local program documenting some of the struggles for students of color in school. She said she then watched the Hometown Conversations featuring the co-founders of Hope Restores. That's when Sr. Karen decided to take action.

"The joy that happens within and the joy that you meet when you reach out is a huge positive way to live," said Sr. Karen. "That's what's going to bring this world to a better place."

The sisters worked with Hope Restores, providing a recurring grant of $200,000/year for three years, and offering to help with whatever the local African-American nonprofit resource might need.

"Support shows up in more than one form. I think it shows up in being able to say I see you and I hear you. That means a lot," said Tashyra Bernard, Hope Restores Director of Operations. "We really feel like we've gained a sister."

Hope Restores invites everyone to learn how to get involved, and join them for coffee at their Copeland Ave. location the first Friday of each month from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

You can see more of our Hometown Conversations series here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you