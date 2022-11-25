Hometown Happenings (Nov. 25-27)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Rotary Lights- La Crosse
Nov. 25: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Rotary Lights will open for its 28th year at Riverside Park. Over 3,000,000 lights will decorate the park this year and they will run until New Years Eve. The park will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day when the park will close at 9 p.m. New Years Eve the park will be open until 1:00 a.m. There is also a new traffic pattern. La Crosse Police say drivers should make their way to the park from the south via front street instead of from the north.
Twinklefest Parade- Viroqua
Nov. 25: 6:00 p.m.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is hosting its 26th annual Twinklefest Parade on Viroqua's Main Street. Celebrate the holiday season with festively adorned floats, an abundance of sparkling lights, and a visit from Santa Clause. New this year is the addition of Christmas on Court Street starting at 2 p.m. and featuring pictures with Santa, a toy, winter clothes, and food drive, a wreath sale, hot cocoa station, Christmas carols, and activities for children.
Holiday Parade- Tomah
Nov. 25: 7:00 p.m.
This year's theme for Tomah's Annual Holiday Parade is "Life's a Circus, Enjoy the Show!" The Parade will travel south down the "northbound" lanes of Superior Avenue, starting at W. Foster Street and traveling south to W. Holton Street. Go see circus attire and floats!
Free State Parks- Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will waive entrance fees to all 75 state parks and recreation areas the day after Thanksgiving. The goal of Free Park Days is to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.
One Stop Shop Craft Show- Caledonia
Nov. 25: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
A popular fundraiser will soon return to St. John's Lutheran School in the school gym. The "One Stop Shop" will have a total of 36 local vendors to sell their products. Proceeds, along with concessions, will benefit St. John's new playground project.
"Elf" Cinema Series- Viroqua
Nov. 25: 3:00 p.m.
The Historic Temple Theatre will host a free showing of the Christmas film "Elf." The film is rated PG (Some Mild Rude Humor|Language) and stars Will Ferrell, Zoey Deschanel, and James Caan.
Twinkle Light Village Christmas Market- Viroqua
Nov. 25: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. | Nov. 26: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. | Nov. 27: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Head to the Wild West Days Fest Grounds for the inaugural German-style Christmas Market. Enjoy 12 nights of free family fun as you browse through artisan and craft booths located in nine "Wild West-Boomtown" style buildings. There will also be live music, rides on horse-drawn sleighs, and traditional German food and beverages. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until December 18.
Black Friday at Valley View Mall- La Crosse
Nov. 25: 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Head to Valley View Mall for a Black Friday party. Be one of the first 200 shoppers to visit the "VIP Lounge" and receive a free swag bag of goodies. There will also be refreshments, a DJ spinning festive tunes, and Mimosas.
Saturday
Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt- Viroqua
Nov. 26: 8:00 a.m.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street invites the community to participate in the second annual Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt throughout downtown and beyond. To participate, visit a business in the booklet and find the answer for that location’s question. For every four questions answered you'll be entered in a drawing for prize baskets with the winner announced on December 6th. Stores and businesses throughout the community will be offering extended hours, sales, specials and more to celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Small Business Saturday Scavenger Hunt- Preston
Nov. 26: 8:00 a.m.
The Preston Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to take part in a small business scavenger hunt. cards available at participating locations and City Hall. Fill out the card to be entered into a drawing for Preston Bucks, $50 of which will be given to 6 different people. Two winners will be drawn each week on December 2, 9, and 16. Roughly 15 businesses will be participating.
Shop Local- La Crescent
Nov. 26: 8:00 a.m – Dec. 10
La Crescent Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is promoting deals at local businesses across 14 days. Shop local and get your card stamped at participating merchants for a chance to win prizes/gift cards. 'Shop Local' cards will be available at the Chamber and at participating businesses. You'll have one entry per business you visit in the drawing. Winners will be announced Monday, December 12th.
Country Roads Small Business Mixer- Dakota
Nov. 26: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Enjoy a day of holiday shopping in the country and support some talented, local women-owned businesses for Small Business Saturday. Each business you visit and make a purchase at gains you an entry to win a $150 value gift basket. The drawing will take place at The Shed Bar & Grill afterwards. Participating businesses include Frickson Family Farms, Billies Kitchen, Creative Designs By Jen, Ruby June Sweets, The Shed Bar & Grill, Vanderzee Designs, and Bluff Top Vineyards.
Holiday Shop Hop- La Crosse
Nov. 26: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Head to the north side of La Crosse for the 5th annual Caledonia Street Holiday Shop Hop. Stop in to any participating business for a stamp card, then get your card stamped at each place on the list & you'll be entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes! Must have at least 10 businesses on card to be eligible.
Hixon Family Holidays- La Crosse
Nov. 26: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. | Nov. 27: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Experience Hixon House decorated for a turn-of-the-century Christmas and learn about late Victorian holiday traditions. Visitors will learn more about late Victorian gift-giving practices, gift wrapping, and traditional ornaments. The tours will also be held December 3 & 4.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.: LCHS Members $6, Students $8, Seniors $12, Adults $15.
Christmas Resale and Bake Sale- Stoddard
Nov. 26: 8:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. | Nov. 27: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Head to the Stoddard United Methodist Church to peruse gently used, good or better condition Christmas decor. Bar-B-Q's and backed goods will also be for sale.
Holiday Craft Fair- Elroy
Nov. 26: 9:00 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Royall Elementary School will be the host of local crafters, direct sales vendors, bakers and makers. Sponsored by Elroy Area Advancement Corporation.
Hillsboro Holiday Market- Hillsboro
Nov. 26: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Hillsboro Brewing Company will host a holiday craft & vendor market. Grab a fun holiday drink and enjoy local craft and small business vendors, fresh wreaths for sale, holiday mini photo sessions, holiday cookie decorating, and a food drive to support the Hillsboro Food Pantry!
Lights Over North La Crosse- La Crosse
Nov. 26: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Copeland Park will host the annual Lights Over North La Crosse event. The City of La Crosse - Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department and North La Crosse Business Association-NLBA will help light up the Northside with the annual tree lighting, fireworks by the La Crosse Skyrockers, and live Holiday music by Tom Conrad and the La Crosse Girls Choir! Complimentary hot dogs, cookies, hot chocolate, cookies, and smore's while supplies last.