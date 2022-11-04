Hometown Happenings (Nov. 4-6)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
Chaseburg Snowtrailers Annual Steak Fry & Poker Run- Chaseburg
Nov. 4: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Join the Chaseburg Community Snowtrailers at the Chaseburg Village Hall for their annual steak fry. Dinner includes made to order local steak, garlic mashed potatoes, coleslaw, a dinner roll, and string cheese. Serving from 6 - 9 p.m., or until sold out. Raffle drawing at 9 p.m. The event will also be the kickoff to the Trail Days Poker Run.
$20 per meal.
UW-L Planetarium Tame Impala Album Encounter- La Crosse
Nov. 4: 8:00 - 9:00 p.m.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Planetarium will host another Album Encounter light and laser show featuring music from Tame Impala's "Currents." The Planetarium is Room 20, in the Basement of Cowley Hall.
Admission is $5.
Professional Championship Bull Riders- La Crosse
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 5: 7:30 p.m.
Professional Championship Bull Riders presents world-class bull riding and barrell racing. Audiences can see top riders from all over the country.
Tickets $23 - $53, Kids pricing available.
Dinosaur Discovery- La Crosse
Nov. 4: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
Explore all things Dinosaur at the La Crosse Main Public Library. Join us as we dig into exciting dinosaur crafts and activities. Best for grades 1-6.
"The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical"- Prairie du Chien
Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. | Nov. 5: 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
The Prairie du Chien High School Drama Department presents "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" based on the books. You can purchase tickets at the door.
Nov. 4: 7:00 p.m. | Nov. 5: 7:00 p.m. | Nov. 6: 2:00 p.m.
The Westby Area High School Drama Department presents "The Addams Family." You can purchase tickets at the door of the Westby Performing Arts Center.
The Viroqua High School Choral Department Presents "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella." Enter at the Viroqua Elementary Cafetorium.
Tickets are $5 at the door.
Our Future is Now Voting Event- La Crosse
Nov. 4: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a voting event at the UW-La Crosse Student Union in The Bluffs Room. The event will have "live music, free swag, celebrity appearances, and special guests, including Sen. Sanders." The rally is geared toward energizing young people to make sure they have a plan to vote.
Last Train to Nibroc- La Crosse
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 5: 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 6: 2:00 p.m.
The UW-La Crosse Theatre Department will put on the production "Last Train to Nibroc" this weekend only. The story follows a young man who meets a woman on a train at the beginning of World War II.
Tickets are $20 adults, $18 seniors/non UW-L students, $8 UW-L students
Saturday
Sweat it Out Saturdays at Burn Boot Camp- La Crosse
Nov. 5: 7:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Burn Boot Camp in La Crosse North and in Holmen will be offering free Saturday camps during the month of November. Each camp is 45 minutes long with multiple camp times to choose from. Bring a clean pair of tennis shoes and a water bottle.
Burn Boot Camp La Crosse North Camp Times- 7:30 a.m./8:30 a.m.
Burn Boot Camp Holmen Camp Times- 7 a.m./8 a.m./9 a.m.
Coffee Run- La Crosse
Nov. 5: 8:00 - 10:00 a.m.
Meet River City Running Club at Cabin Coffee Co. in La Crosse for a group run. All paces welcome. Route maps provided for 3 and 5 miles, but go shorter or longer if you want. Meet back at Cabin Coffee after for a 10% discount on beverages.
Christmas in the Valley- Coon Valley
Nov. 5: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sweet Valley Artisans will host a special event with artisan and crafter booths brimming with all things Christmas!
Chili Cook-Off- Viroqua
Nov. 5: 11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
The Vernon County Trauma Task Force will host a Jim Lee Scholarship Chili Cookoff at Gassers Bar & Grill. All proceeds received will go into a Scholarship fund in Jim's name for a student in our county to pursue an education in the Social Work field. Send an email to ashley.young@vernoncounty.org to enter your chili.
$10 per taster, (free will donations also accepted). You will also receive 3 to vote.
Fireman's Dance Fundraiser- Coon Valley
Nov. 5: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The Coon Valley Village Hall will host the annual Fireman's Dance Fundraiser. This year there will be two bands. Leather 'N Lace will play from 4-7, Spunky Bumpkins will play from 8-11. Food is served from 4-7 and the 50/50 raffle drawing is at 10. Proceeds will be put toward the purchase of new equipment, prioritizing new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus SCBA (the air tanks harnesses and masks worn to protect from smoke while fighting fires) are almost 20 years old.
Admission is free but donations appreciated.
Roast Beef Dinner- La Crescent
Nov. 5: 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Crucifixion Church will be conducting their annual Roast Beef Dinner. Meals include roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, coleslaw or applesauce, carrots vichy, roll, and an apple or pumpkin pie slice. Tickets available at Crucifixion School, Parish Office, Kaddy's Kafe, and Quillin's in La Crescent. All Proceeds Benefit Crucifixion Catholic School.
Tickets: $15.00, Children 6-12 (dine in only): $10.00, Children 5 and under (Dine in only): Free
Try Hockey- La Crosse
Nov. 5: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
River City Youth Hockey Association wants you to bring your kids to try out Hockey for free at the Green Island Ice Arena. The event is aimed at boys and girls in Kindergarten through 5th grade. Kids will be outfitted with skates and equipment and will be taught the basics of skating, passing, and shooting. Please register in advance.
CMNH Extra Life Event- Sparta
Nov. 5: 12:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m.
Partnering with the Coulee Region Gaming Guild, CMN Hospitals invite tabletop and video gamers alike to register for the 12-hour "Extra Life" gaming event at Gamers Sanctum in Sparta. All proceeds benefit local families utilizing Children's Miracle Network Hospitals services.
Registration is available in-person for $20.
iFeed Donation Drive- La Crosse
Nov. 5: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Seven area high school Interact Clubs and their Rotarian advisors will come together to pack meals for Ukrainian refugees and collect non-perishable food items that will be distributed to area food banks. Organizations and business can drop off the food at Logan High School.
Jigsaw Puzzle Battle- West Salem
Nov. 5: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
The Hazel Brown Leicht Memorial Library will host the La Crosse County Library’s Jigsaw Puzzle Battle! Participants will race to see whose group can finish a 300-piece puzzle the fastest. The winning team will receive a $30 gift card to Culvers! Register your team of up to four members at any La Crosse County Library location or send an email to libraryprograms@lacrossecounty.org
Frost Moon Fundraiser- Onalaska
Nov. 5: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Attend Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter's CDAS biggest fundraiser of the year at the La Crosse Country Club. There will be a silent auction, live music, beer and wine tasting and light appetizers. All proceeds benefit CDAS, a not-for-profit no kill shelter for cats and dogs in Tomah.
Tickets are $30 and will be available on line and the day of the event.
Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience- La Crosse
Nov. 5: 7:30 p.m.
Head to the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center to see this five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace. They have been touring around the country since its inception in 2011, bringing an authentic production of Prince and The Revolution.
Main Floor: $39; Lower Balcony: $35; Upper Balcony: $29 (plus taxes and fees)
Naturalist Presentation- Brownsville
Nov. 5: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. | Nov. 6: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Join the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge at the Brownsville Overlook to learn all about the thousands of swans, ducks, and other water birds fall migration. A Refuge naturalist will be available to help visitors identify the birds they're seeing.
Dance Through The Decades- Winona
Nov. 5: 7:00 p.m.
Head to the Winona Athletic Club to dance through time with the River City Dancers. There will be music from every decade, beginning with the 1920s and ending with today’s popular hits. No dance experience required, couples and singles welcome!
Tickets are $10, students $8
Sunday
P.U.K.E Group Bike Ride- La Farge
Nov. 6: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bluedog Cycles will host the 44th annual P.U.K.E. (Pedaling Up the Kickapoo Epic) event. Riders can meet at Rockton Bar before heading out to the Kickapoo Valley Reserve before the trails close for the season on November 15. This is a group ride with no race tape and no timing equipment. You can meet at the bar at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m.
Day pass is $5 at KVR unless you have a season permit.
Winter Farmer's Market- La Crosse
Nov. 6: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
The Cameron Park Farmers Market will move indoors to the Radisson Center Ballroom for the opening weekend. The Winter Market is every Sunday until December 18. Fresh food, artisan crafters, and more.
WWII Oral History: Glen Jostad- Holmen
Nov. 6: 6:00 p.m.
The Holmen Area Historical Society will show excerpts from Glen Jostad's interview about his experiences in WWII. Glen graduated from Holmen High School in 1914. He enlisted in the Army Air Forces after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He ended up a Prisioner of War (POW) and was imprisoned at a camp in Germany. His daughter, Cheryl Jostad, will introduce the program and share family memorabilia from those difficult times.
Feel free to let us know about upcoming events through our Daybreak submission form or by emailing WXOW-Daybreak@wxow.com.