Hometown Happenings (Oct. 28-30)

Friday
Family Yoga- Decorah
Oct. 28: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
The Driftless Yoga Center will host a kid-friendly movement session open to kids and adults of all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a caregiver. There will be a limited number of mats for participants who need them.
No registration required. This event is free and open to the public.
Halloween Bash- Onalaska
Oct. 28: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The City of Onalaska Department of Parks & Recreation will host its annual Halloween Bash at the Onalaska Omni Center. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in costume and trick-or-treat through the decorated hallways with local Onalaska businesses. The event will also feature games, surprises, inflatables, food & fun for the whole family, all in one safe and supervised location!
Admission is free. An optional donation of a non-perishable food item is encouraged.
Pink Floyd Album Encounter- La Crosse
Oct. 28: 8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Planetarium will host a Pink Floyd - "Dark Side of the Moon" multimedia light and laser show. The Planetarium is Room 20, in the Basement of Cowley Hall.
Cost is $5.
Ghoulees in the Coulees- Coon Valley
Oct. 28: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. | Oct. 29: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
The Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center will host its annual Ghoulees and the Coulees event. The haunted trail walk will have two separate themes on Friday and Saturday. Friday will feature the traditional, scary haunted hike welcome to families. Saturday will be a 21 and older thrill with their second "Ghosts and Toasts" hike. Saturday admission includes 8 alcohol samples along the trial and one entrée from the concessions in the shelter.
Friday tickets are $7, Saturday tickets are $35.
Saturday
The goal is to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal of prescription medications, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain.
In La Crosse, medications can be dropped off at the Health and Human Services Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Hixon 50 Race- La Crosse
Oct. 29: 9:00 a.m. | Oct. 30: 7:39 a.m.
Hixon 50 continues their fall trail running tradition with their 8th annual event boasting challenging courses with beautiful views, including several bluff overlooks and changing leaves. Day one consists of the 5K and 10K, which will start at 9:00 a.m. Day two consists of the 50K and 25K. The 50K starts at 7:39 a.m., followed by the 25K at 8:30 a.m. Interested community members are encouraged to come out and support the event, even if they are not running.
Bekkum Book Sale- Westby
Oct. 29: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Shop for some pre-loved books at the Friends of Bekkum Book Sale. Members start early at 8:00 a.m. Proceeds benefit the library.
$5 fill a bag, or individual pricing
Learn to Crochet With Jonah Larson- La Crosse
Oct. 29: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The La Crosse Public Library will host local crochet prodigy Jonah Larson for a 2-part beginners crochet class. First, you'll learn the basic chain stitch followed by the double crochet stitch. You can then create your own winter beanie! There will also be a Q&A session with Jonah to learn about his amazing journey.
Supplies will be provided and registration is required.
Bike Tricks and Treats- Trempealeau
Oct. 29: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Trempealeau Bike Park will hold the 1st Annual Bike Tricks and Treats. The event is open to all ages. Fun, treats, and refreshments provided. Wear your Halloween costume and bring your bike to show off your tricks. Helmets highly recommended!
Good Shepard Trunk-or-Treat- Holmen
Oct. 29: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will hold their 2nd Annual Trunk-or-Treat in the church parking lot. Put on your costume and visit with each of the vehicles decorated for Halloween. There will be games and activities with a chance to win prizes. Pumpkins will also be available for decorating.
In the event of bad weather, the event will take place inside the Fellowship Hall inside the church.
The event is free and all are welcome!
Viterbo Safe Trick-or-Treat- La Crosse
Oct. 29: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
The Viterbo Education Club is hosting their Safe Trick or Treat, located in the courtyard or Mathy Center of Viterbo University.
Downtown Trick-or-Treat- Prairie du Chien
Oct. 29: 1:00 p.m.
Over 40 locations handing out treats up and down Blackhawk Avenue and more. There will be a kid’s costume contest at the Halls of Terror, games in the Sports World parking lot, and a canine costume contest at 2:30.
Haunted History Tour- Winona
Oct. 29: 1:00 p.m. | Oct. 30: 1:00 p.m.
Explore the Haunted History of Downtown Winona and Trick or Treat the History Center. Learn about the architecture, people, and spooky tales of some unique places in downtown Winona. Tours are 60 minutes long. Tours start and end at the Winona County History Center. You can register ahead by calling (507) 454-2723 ext. 0.
The cost is $10, $6 for WCHS members.
Trick-or-Treetops Halloween High Ropes- Lanesboro
Oct. 29: 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Trick or Treat 30 feet off the ground on a new high ropes course! Traverse your way through wooden and wire elements and end with a zip line and a bag of Halloween candy! Time slots available starting every hour. Costumes are encouraged. The ropes course is open to everyone 6 years of age and older. Participants under the age of 18 need to have an adult present.
Bluff to Bluff Trolley Experience- La Crosse/La Crescent
Oct. 29: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
The Bluff to Bluff Trolley Experience is a four-hour guided tour that includes a stop at Grandad Bluff, La Crescent History Center, Apple Blossom Overlook, Van Lin Orchards, and ending at Le Chateau. This is the last tour of the season. Each ticket will include an orchard tour in La Crescent, surprise treats along the routes, and hors d-oeuvres at Le Chateau. This experience includes walking, steps, and uneven terrain with multiple step-offs. All participants must be over 21 years old.
Single tickets and Single ADA seating tickets are $75 each.
"Marushka and the Four Seasons" Ballet- La Crosse
Oct. 29: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. | Oct. 30: 2:00 p.m.
Ballet La Crosse will celebrate 10 seasons of performances this weekend over at the Weber Center. The semi-professional ballet company will put on "Marushka and the Four Seasons: A Fairytale Ballet in Two Acts."
Tickets are between $11 and $25.
EMS 5k Chiller Fun Run/Walk- Waukon
Oct. 29: 3:00 p.m.
Join the Waukon EMS for a Halloween-themed 5K Chiller Fun Run/Walk at Empty Nest Winery. This will be an off road course with a Halloween vibe. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged. Same day registration will begin at 2:00 p.m.
Entry fee is $30 for each individual adult, $25 for each adult team, $15 for 12 years old & under.
Walk of Terror- Chaseburg
Oct. 29: 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Join the Wilsonville Walkers at the Chaseburg Village Park for “The Walk of Terror." Scare-free times from 4 to 5:30 and Scare Time from 6 to 10 p.m. Food and snacks available with free will offering. All proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg.
Admission is $5 per adult and $2 for children.
Viterbo Show Choir's "Movin' to Musicals"- La Crosse
Oct. 29: 7:30 p.m.
Viterbo University Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs are gearing up for "Movin' to Musicals" in the Fine Arts Center Main Theatre. Listen to classics from "A Chorus Line," "Hair," "Funny Girl," "Rent," and "Grease." The choirs will also feature songs from newer productions such as "Six," "Moulin Rouge," and "Mean Girls."
Tickets are $25 for the main floor, $22 for the lower balcony, and $19 for the upper balcony, plus taxes and fees.
Murder Mystery Party Fundraiser- La Crosse
Oct. 29: 6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Join La Crosse Public Library staff at the La Crosse Main Library to solve a Prohibition-themed murder while fundraising to support the library. Actors will guide you through an original story that includes love, drama, comedy, heroics, bootlegging, and the complexities of our own local history. Investigators will have until 8:30 to solve the murder, which will be revealed at 8:45 p.m.
1 ticket for $25, 2 tickets for $40. Tickets purchased at the Circulation desk at the Main Library. Cash and check will be accepted the night of the event until tickets are sold out.
Sunday
Allamakee County 4-H Pancake Breakfast- Waukon
Oct. 30: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Head to the Allamakee County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Waukon for the first Annual Allamakee County 4-H Pancake Breakfast. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, applesauce, coffee, milk, juice, and water. Silent Auction baskets and items will also be available to bid on through out the event.
Meal cost is a free-will donation to benefit the Allamakee County 4-H Program development fees.
Holistic Healing Fair- La Crosse
Oct. 30: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Refined Divine out of Galesville is hosting a Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair at Moose Lodge in La Crosse. There will be free guest speakers throughout the day and venders offering psychic readings, tarot readings, shamanic healing, energy healing, and reiki, massage therapist. Other venders will have crystals, singing bowls, jewelry, and more. Costume contest at 4:00 p.m. $75 and a free psychic reading by Refined Divine for the 1st place winner.
$5 entry fee, kids under 10 are free. Gallery reading tickets are $25.
Trunk-or-Treat- Onalaska
Oct. 30: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Head to St. Paul's School in Onalaska for this family friendly event. All are welcome to attend. There will be games and lots of fun.
Halloween Monster Cake Class- Holmen
Oct. 30: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Head to the Holmen Area Community Center to learn to create a terrifying (or adorable) monster cake. You'll learn to level, fill, stack, ice, and decorate a cake. Everything you need will be provided and you will take home your very own monster.
$45 HACC Members, $50 Non-HACC Members. Registration covers 1 adult and 1 child.
Learn to Curl- La Crosse
Oct. 30: 3:30 p.m.
Learn to curl with the La Crosse Curling Club at the Green Island Ice Arena. Wear rubber-soled, closed-toe shoes such as tennis shoes, warm socks, loose-fitting pants or sweatpants for flexibility & movement, and consider wearing a hat (no scarf) and thin gloves.
$15 per participant or $50 for a group of 4.
