Hometown Happenings: Weekend Edition (Oct. 14-16, 2022)

(WXOW)- The Daybreak team is helping you fill your calendar with our Hometown Happenings!
Here are just some of the many events happening in the Coulee Region that we found advertised on social media and on our Community page!
Friday
OmniCenter Gun Show- Onalaska
Oct. 14: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. | Oct. 15: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Oct. 16: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
This Onalaska gun show is held at Onalaska Omnicenter and hosted by Bob and Rocco's Gun Shows. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.
General: $8.00, children 14 & under: free and free parking
1st Annual Chili Cook-Off- Houston
Oct 14: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Houston High School's first Chili Cook-Off. Contestants will enter their best chili and fans can sample and vote on their favorite for $5. Prizes will be awarded to the fan favorite chili. It will be right by the bleachers during the Homecoming football game.
Viterbo University President Inauguration- La Crosse
Oct. 14: 1:15 p.m.
The inauguration of Viterbo University President Rick Trietley will be held on campus.
Robing: 1:15 p.m. – Nursing Center first floor
Installation Ceremony: 1:45 p.m. Flags and delegate procession – Assisi Courtyard to the Fine Arts Center
2 p.m. – Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, 929 Jackson Street
Halls of Terror Haunted House- Prairie du Chien
Oct. 14: 7:00p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
This is the 16th overall year but the 10th year of scares in its current location on St Feriole Island. Funds raised are donated to a variety of local groups including the Prairie du Chien Police Dept. Association and Fire Dept. Association. The event continues the next three weekends, October 14-15, 21-22, and 28- 31 from 7:00 -10:30 p.m. each night.
Admission is $8.
Saturday
HorseSense 5th Annual Fall Harvest Festival- Coon Valley
Oct 15: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Located at W4102 Ober Road in Coon Valley, the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization will host its annual fall fundraising event, which will feature meet-and-greets with therapy horses, tours of the facility, pumpkin painting, fall-themed carnival games, face painting and more. There will be raffle tickets, merchandise, warm beverages and cupcakes.
Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for youth (17 years and under) and $35 for one family pass (includes up to 5 individuals). Children 5 years and younger is free.
Historic Downtown Days- La Crosse
Oct. 15: 8:00 a.m.
Celebrate the history of downtown La Crosse with fun activities for the whole family! Enjoy segway tours, classic car rides, historic architecture tours and horse drawn carriage rides. There will also be kids activities like pumpkin painting and live music. Area businesses will also have deals for your shopping needs.
UW-La Crosse "Murder on the Orient Express"- La Crosse
Oct. 15: 7:30 p.m. | Oct. 16: 7:30 p.m. | Oct. 17: 2:00 p.m.
The UW-La Crosse Department of Theatre & Dance will present this "Murder on the Orient Express" which is based off the Agatha Christie book. Opening night is Friday at the Toland Theatre on UW-La Crosse's campus.
Performances take place Oct. 14-15, 20-22 at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 23.
$8 for UW-L students, $18 for seniors and students, and $20 for others.
Brushstrokes With Barb- Holmen
Oct. 15: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
According to the Facebook event, this program has been cancelled.
Driftless Dialogue: Walk with Me Among My Homelands- La Farge
Oct. 15: 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
The talk at the Kickapoo Valley Reserve covers culture, philosophy, teachings, values, and land stewardship. Presenter Janice Rice is a member of Ho-Chunk Nation and is a retired librarian with a focus on American Indian resources, literature, culture, history, language preservation & revitalization.
This event is free and open to the public.
5th Annual Meatball Dinner Fundraiser- La Crosse
Oct. 15: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The American Legions' 5th Annual Meatball Dinner will help raise funds for the City of La Crosse Police Department K-9 Unit. The dinner includes meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, salad, vegetable, bun and a soda/water. Carry-outs and curbside pick-up will be available. The K-9’s and their handlers will be present. There will also be a bake sale and silent auction.
$15 per ticket. Tickets available day-of based on availability.
Bike Trail Work- West Salem
Oct. 15: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
The Table Rock Riders Snowmobile Club is looking for 2 crews to brush the bike trail, east and west of West Salem. Meet for breakfast at the Barre Diner at 7:30 if you want, or meet at the west entrance of the bike trail near the old Smith's Auto at 8:30.
Public Planetarium Program "Explorers of Mauna Kea"- La Crosse
Oct. 15: 1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
"Explorers of Mauna Kea" is a talk on the current evening sky, followed by a multimedia audiovisual presentation. The talk will be held at the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse Planetarium. The Planetarium is Room 20, in the Basement of Cowley Hall. Cowley is on the northwest corner of East Avenue and Pine Street.
$5 adults, $3 students and seniors.
Medicare's Annual Enrollment Kickoff- Onalaska
Oct. 15: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Open enrollment season begins October 15th - December 15th for Medicare. Sassy Senior Solutions is hosting an open house to help find the right plan for you. Stop by their home office at 3167 Berlin Dr. Onalaska and get all of your Medicare questions answered by our team!
6th Annual Freeburg Craft & Vendor Show- Caledonia
Oct. 15: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
There will be over 20 vendors inside and out, bake sale as well as concessions. Located at 16295 Pleasant Valley Rd, Caledonia, MN. Due to location and lack of cell phone and internet service, all purchases will be made with cash, check, or offline credit card slip if offered by an individual vendor.
Nature’s Discovery Day- Necedah
Oct. 15: 9:30 a.m.
Necedah National Wildlife Refuge will host their Nature's Discovery Day. You can learn all about the wildlife in the reserve with different talks, like Oopsie the Saw Whet Owl and Victor the Bald Eagle. Check out an eagle activity backpack, make tracks in bear’s track pad, learn about birds with naturalists, birdhouses and more. No registration needed for the nature & art drop-in activities throughout the day.
Halloween Spooktacular at Clearwater Farm- Onalaska
Oct. 15: 11:00 a.m.
A family friendly Halloween event at Clearwater Farm. There's something fun for everyone, including a costume contest at 1:00 p.m., crafts, games, animals, food, and a lights on haunted house.
$5 entry fee per child. Adults are free! *Members of Clearwater Farm and Onalaska Jaycees get $1 off entry.
Honeycrisp Hootenanny- Trempealeau
Oct. 15: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Ecker's Apple Farm will host their annual outdoor music festival featuring beer and 12 hours of music by High and Rising, Echo Black River, Cooked Willow, the GET Jazz Band, Out of the Blue, and Vocal Point. The tent stage kicks off at 6pm with The Deer and headliner Them Coulee Boys.
Tickets are $25, children under 12 are free.
Sunday
Ashley's Angels Car Show & 25th Anniversary Celebration- Arcadia
Oct 16: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
View and vote for your favorite car on display, enjoy music by Ryan Howe, food trucks, free caricatures, raffles, beverage bar, and free kid's activities including story time, touch a truck, giant yard games, and more. All funds raised will go towards providing food, clothing, and special gift requests for children during the holiday season.
Admission is free! $10 car registration
Clean Up the Marsh- La Crosse
Oct 16: 11:00 a.m.
Meet the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh at Leuth Park to help clean up the marsh. Volunteers will be collecting trash on the tails and near the edge of the marsh. The goal is to improve the habitat of the birds that call the area home and to beautify the trail. Please bring gloves and a good pair of shoes. The rain date is October 23.
Rick Boyer Hall of Excellence Induction- La Crescent
Oct 16: 5:00 pm
A beloved member of La Crescent, Rick Boyer is set to be inducted in the community's Lancer Wall of Excellence. The La Crescent-Hokah District 300 Foundation will host the ceremony at the La Crescent Area Event Center. The event features dinner, a social, and a plaque presentation.
Tickets are $30.
