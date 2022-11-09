Hope Restores helps provide voting access to community

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Some people are making their voices heard for the first time in the Coulee Region.
African American resource center, Hope Restores, offered free rides to the polls, food and childcare to voters on Tuesday.
Executive Director of Hope Restores Tashyra Bernard says it's important to help break down barriers for people in the community.
"We really wanted to focus on just normalizing our approach to voting," Bernard said.
"It's something that's very new for a lot of people so we wanted to couple that experience with something that's positive, that's de-stressed. Really just trying to make it super easy to remove those barriers and we want to make it a safe environment for people to come and do that."