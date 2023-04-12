 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWEST INTO
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to
control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

How you can get involved in La Crosse's Neighbors Day on April 22nd

  • Updated
  • 0
The collective effort is a transformational day in La Crosse. It has been a popular event since 1996.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You can soon soak up the spring sunshine while helping a neighbor. Neighbor's Day returns this year on April 22nd! 

The community-wide event is an effort to help elderly and disabled neighbors get their yards ready for spring. Organizers say volunteers will team up to rake leaves, turn garden beds, wash windows and trim shrubs. 

Executive Director Kahya Fox says last year over 400 people helped with over 200 homes. 

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Myrick Park Center. Tools, materials and a free lunch will be provided. 

For more information or to register, click here or call (608) 673-5678.

