How you can get involved in La Crosse's Neighbors Day on April 22nd

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You can soon soak up the spring sunshine while helping a neighbor. Neighbor's Day returns this year on April 22nd!
The community-wide event is an effort to help elderly and disabled neighbors get their yards ready for spring. Organizers say volunteers will team up to rake leaves, turn garden beds, wash windows and trim shrubs.
Executive Director Kahya Fox says last year over 400 people helped with over 200 homes.
The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Myrick Park Center. Tools, materials and a free lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, click here or call (608) 673-5678.