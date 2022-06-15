 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms over southeast Minnesota at 1040 AM CDT...

At 1040 AM CDT, the public reported dime to quarter sized hail near
Fountain at 1035 am. Strong thunderstorms were near Rushford, or 14
miles southwest of Winona, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Public.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Winona, Preston, Holmen, Goodview, Rushford, Lewiston, Trempealeau,
Galesville, Fountain City, Lanesboro, Stockton, Fountain, Brice
Prairie, Dodge, Rushford Village, Wilson, Saratoga, Ettrick, Hart and
Fremont.

People attending Steamboat Days should seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 235 and
269.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

Human trafficking awareness event happening Friday night

  • Updated
  • 0

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- An event to highlight the dangers of human trafficking is taking place Friday, Jun. 17 at the First Free Church. 

Human trafficking awareness event happening Friday night

Different local organizations will be talking with guests about what they're doing to fight human trafficking. There will also be guest speaker Rebecca Bender who is the founder and CEO Rebecca Bender Initiative and Elevate Academy. 

Bender, herself, is an escaped victim of human trafficking. Organizers add, she is a published author who has earned a distinct reputation as a trailblazer and thought leader in the field. 

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first presentation will start at 7 p.m.

Organizers encourage registration, but it is not required. 

You can register by clicking here. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you