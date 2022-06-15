Human trafficking awareness event happening Friday night

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- An event to highlight the dangers of human trafficking is taking place Friday, Jun. 17 at the First Free Church.
Different local organizations will be talking with guests about what they're doing to fight human trafficking. There will also be guest speaker Rebecca Bender who is the founder and CEO Rebecca Bender Initiative and Elevate Academy.
Bender, herself, is an escaped victim of human trafficking. Organizers add, she is a published author who has earned a distinct reputation as a trailblazer and thought leader in the field.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first presentation will start at 7 p.m.
Organizers encourage registration, but it is not required.