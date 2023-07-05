Introduction to Conservation: Switching to Sustainability

(WXOW) -- From the Canadian wildfires effecting our air quality to a rise in endangered species, the effects of extreme weather can make us feel anxious about the climate. So area organizations want you to know you can help by practicing sustainability.
According to the World Meteorological Association, global temperatures are likely to surge to record levels in the next five years, largely due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases.
The executive firestorm of the Climate Alliance for the Common Good says taking action starts now.
"Climate change is one of the biggest threats in the coming century to people everywhere and one of our slogans is local action global change," Tom Schlesinger said.
"So we can hope the young generation does something to act on climate change or state governments act on climate change, but we can't sit back idly and wait for that to happen so there's a lot individuals can do."
Schlesinger says one of the best ways you can start practicing sustainability is by having a pollinator garden.
Efforts are growing to incorporate more native flowers and plants in city properties and people's homes and businesses. The La Crosse City Parks and Recreation Department says anyone can do it.
"You don't have to go all out," Ahleah Harris said. "It doesn't have to be your entire yard completely. Smaller steps are what's really going to help and start changing your neighbors because once one person starts, it's kind of like a domino effect."