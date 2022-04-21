April Jefferson Award Winner: Carole Plenge

LA CRESCENT, MINN. (WXOW) The nerves associated with the first day of school can be made worse if you don't have something nice to wear.
So, Carole Plenge works to ensure elementary children who need a little assistance have an option.
Carole runs the Clothing Closet in La Crescent.
By appointment, children have a place to go for help.
But that's not all Carole does. She also helps with the La Crescent Lunch Wagon which provides sack lunches for children in the La Crescent - Hokah School District during the summer months.
If you know someone who makes the community an even better place through volunteerism, consider nominating them for a Jefferson Award.