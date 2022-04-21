 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April Jefferson Award Winner: Carole Plenge

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CRESCENT, MINN. (WXOW) The nerves associated with the first day of school can be made worse if you don't have something nice to wear.

Carole Plenge.jpg

So, Carole Plenge works to ensure elementary children who need a little assistance have an option.

The Clothing Closet.jpg

Carole runs the Clothing Closet in La Crescent.

The Clothing Closet.jpg

By appointment, children have a place to go for help.

But that's not all Carole does.  She also helps with the La Crescent Lunch Wagon which provides sack lunches for children in the La Crescent - Hokah School District during the summer months.

If you know someone who makes the community an even better place through volunteerism, consider nominating them for a Jefferson Award.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you