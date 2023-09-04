Final member of "The Shovelmen" receives a Jefferson Award

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 2009, Sparta has received a benefit from volunteers who have worked to make the City and even better place to live.
Most notably, those volunteers have build seven pedestrian and bicycle bridges in town.
Reinhard Mueller, Jim Cook, Al Jenkins, Jerry Kast and Kerry Schumann have worked together to create beautiful structures which enhance their surroundings.
Along with volunteer work on the bridges, all five have something else in common - a Jefferson Award.
Building those bridges has also built friendships.
Something these men hope will happen to community members. Along with developing a spirit of community service.
If you know someone who goes above and beyond to help make your community an even better place to live, please consider nominating them.
Search Jefferson Award on this website and fill out the nomination form.