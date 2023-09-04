 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Lows tonight will only fall
to the mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels climb tonight and Tuesday,
resulting in higher heat indices compared to the last few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.

&&

Final member of "The Shovelmen" receives a Jefferson Award

  • Updated
  • 0

Since 2009, Sparta has received a benefit from volunteers who have worked to make the City and even better place to live.

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Since 2009, Sparta has received a benefit from volunteers who have worked to make the City and even better place to live. 

JEFF 1.jpg

Most notably, those volunteers have build seven pedestrian and bicycle bridges in town.

Reinhard Mueller, Jim Cook, Al Jenkins, Jerry Kast and Kerry Schumann have worked together to create beautiful structures which enhance their surroundings.

JEFF 3.jpg

Along with volunteer work on the bridges, all five have something else in common - a Jefferson Award.

JEFF 2.jpg

Building those bridges has also built friendships.

Something these men hope will happen to community members.  Along with developing a spirit of community service.

If you know someone who goes above and beyond to help make your community an even better place to live, please consider nominating them.

Search Jefferson Award on this website and fill out the nomination form.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 