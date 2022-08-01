Finding a way to give back: Marlene and Sarah

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Our latest Jefferson Award winner is not one, but two women, giving back to a local organization that has found a unique way to give back to local non-profits.
Sorting and organizing clothes come easy for Marlene Bannen and Sarah Stuber. For them volunteering at RootinCrown on Copeland Ave. in La Crosse isn't work, it's fun.
"It is really fun to see what people donate/giveaway, kind of surprising sometimes too, what they give away and what they think other people would like," said Sarah.
At RootinCrown, when you shop you can choose a local non-profit that some of your money goes towards. And when you volunteer there, your hours go towards your own non-profit of choice as well.
"I wanted to earn income for Heart2Heart and so I started volunteering here we've earned thousands of dollars," said Marlene.
Heart2Heart Pet Lifeline helps income eligible families take care of their pets, an organization close to Marlene and Sarah's heart.
"That's how they raise money for their group by coming in and volunteering. As they're here we promote them more at the till which increases their sales and the more hours they volunteer the higher percentage that they get back of their sales," said RootinCrown owner Mary Jo Wilbur.
Since the thrift store opened back in 2017, Heart2Heart has earned more than $17,000 with the help of volunteers like Marlene and Sarah.
"There's this really good feeling about giving back that in itself is so fulfilling," explained Marlene.
For now, these two women will keep giving back to a store that's also giving back on shopper and volunteer at a time.
