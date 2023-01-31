Jefferson Award Winner: 'Everybody can do something'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Like other notable volunteers in the community, Michelle Espe Jones is just a natural born giver. She sees a need and steps up to help. Sometimes it's a small gesture but no matter what it is, it always seems to make a big difference.
"People that think that they don’t have time or the talent everybody does, everybody can do something," said Michelle.
One of Michelle Espe-Jones’ gifts is playing the piano. She’s been playing since she was young. She plays at church and volunteers to play at many events. But her talents are two-fold.
Michelle spends countless hours making quilts, lots and lots of quilts. She says more than 500.
"The quilts started when I was working with a lady who was a quiltmaker and she'd bring me her quilts and I loved them... I said I think I should start doing this... as soon as I tried it I was hooked. I was like I’m never gonna stop and I haven’t. I just started making them, giving them to my family and friends and my family would be like ‘oh I get another quilt’. I started thinking life is hard. A lot of people have a lot going on in their lives. What can I do to make it better?"
She volunteers her time, money, and talents to make people smile. People she notices may be having a hard time.
Jackie Getter nominated Michelle and said, "every week on her Facebook I would see another quilt that she gifted to someone, I sew myself and quilt, I know how much expense and time goes into making a quilt. This is a really big undertaking for her to give so many of these and make so many of these."
Getter is Michelle’s childhood friend and a fellow Jefferson Award winner. She sees firsthand the impact of Michelle’s kindness.
"I think of all the people that got one of these quilts and probably think that someone cared enough to take the time and to spend the money to make a beautiful quilt and give it just out of the goodness of their own heart," said Getter.
"If I can make it a little easier for somebody even for a few minutes it’s definitely worth it," said Espe-Jones.