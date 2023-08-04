Jefferson Award winner helps others find joy on the water

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- We're in the peak of summer, and July's Jefferson Award Winner is working to get everyone out and enjoying the water.
"I love to share my love of waterskiing with people."
And so Jody Lyon does, doing whatever she can to make sure anyone and everyone can feel that thrill.
"To see joy in those kids' faces is something you just have to see to appreciate. It's just, it's so rewarding," shares Lyon.
Jody volunteers with numerous organizations, including Upstream International, Mobile Meals, and Catholic Charities, but she has found a special niche helping individuals with differing abilities find enjoyment in adaptive activities.
Marlis O'Brien says her family is just one of many in the Coulee Region that have benefited from Lyon's generosity.
"Jody is just an absolutely amazing individual and over the years my son has participated in a lot of different adaptive programs and a lot of fundraisers for adaptive programs, and every time I turned around Jody was part of the event," says O'Brien.
Lyon helped organize adaptive water skiing in connection with the River City Water Skiers.
Lyon also volunteers with Abilities in Harmony- an adaptive show choir camp- and the North American Squirrel Association, an organization that works to create more outdoor activities like hunting and fishing for individuals with physical barriers.
O'Brien adds, "She will probably say 'I'm just small, play a small role, it's these other people that are doing it' but consistently she's always there and it makes such a difference to families like ours."