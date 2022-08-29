Jefferson Award winner helps West African school children get the supplies they need

The August Jefferson Award winner is helping kids head back to school with proper supplies.
Teresa House is getting ready to ship school supplies overseas. She purchases, packages, and mails it to children in West Africa.
“I've always been a giver my whole life,” said House.
Teresa established the Teresa House Foundation in 2016. Her goal is to help children with medical and education expenses. Her passion for giving started at a young age.
“I've always been a giver even going to school I'd always give all my candy away and not having anything for myself it’s just the type of person that I am. I'd rather see a smile on somebody’s face."
That's one reason she wants to put smiles on kids faces living in West Africa.
“When I'm there I see a lot of...there's no middle class. You either have money or you don’t. A lot of children not getting an education on the streets selling food trying to help their parents in a city the size of New York.”
Teresa buys most of what she gives with her own money, and out of the goodness of her heart, helping kids near and far find their future.