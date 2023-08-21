 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Jefferson winner works to make her community an even better place to live

  • Updated
  • 0

The Jefferson Award is designed not only to recognize people who help make their communities better places to live.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jefferson Award is designed not only to recognize people who help make their communities better places to live.

It's also designed to encourage others to give back.

FOOD BANK LOIS.jpg

Lois Smetana of Black River Falls is a wonderful example.  In 2013, she became the coordinator of an organization called "The Friends Food Shelf."  She oversees the distribution of food for people who need it.

And of course, Lois does not seek recognition.

FOOD BANK CAROL.jpg

In her nomination, Carol Anderson told us that Lois has lived a life of volunteer service.

FOOD BANK LOIS 2.jpg

For example, she was a parent volunteer when her five children attended school.  She was a 4-H director and served on the board of the local Boys and Girls Club. 

Lois is also engaged in an organization called Home and Community Education Club which nominated Lois for the Jefferson Award, along with a group called Town and Country Home. And by the way - this is only a partial list of Lois Smetana's contribution.

If you know someone who helps to make the community an even better place to live, please consider nominating them.

Go to the Community Tab on our webpage and click on Jefferson Awards.

