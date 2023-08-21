Jefferson winner works to make her community an even better place to live

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jefferson Award is designed not only to recognize people who help make their communities better places to live.
It's also designed to encourage others to give back.
Lois Smetana of Black River Falls is a wonderful example. In 2013, she became the coordinator of an organization called "The Friends Food Shelf." She oversees the distribution of food for people who need it.
And of course, Lois does not seek recognition.
In her nomination, Carol Anderson told us that Lois has lived a life of volunteer service.
For example, she was a parent volunteer when her five children attended school. She was a 4-H director and served on the board of the local Boys and Girls Club.
Lois is also engaged in an organization called Home and Community Education Club which nominated Lois for the Jefferson Award, along with a group called Town and Country Home. And by the way - this is only a partial list of Lois Smetana's contribution.
If you know someone who helps to make the community an even better place to live, please consider nominating them.
