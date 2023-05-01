Meet our latest Jefferson Awards winner, Kurt Armstrong

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - "Some are super friendly, some are naughty, some are playful, and some are straightlaced old biddies,” as Kurt Armstrong explains the personalities of the horses at the American Standardbred Adoption Program in De Soto.
Armstrong has been here almost 7 days a week for the last 8 years, doing whatever needs to be done. “We do fencing, we do clean up, we chase horses,” he said.
Kurt is our April Jefferson Awards Winner.
“I am their caretaker and they see me coming and they are like, ‘Oh my god, it’s time to eat’,” explained Kurt.
Susan Wellman, owner of ASAP Horse Rescue says about Kurt, "He takes the time every day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to drive out here and feed the horses that we have here. We're so grateful for him."
The farm was founded in 1994 and serves as a rescue facility and sanctuary for abandoned, abused, or neglected horses. But they’re not just rehabbing the horses.
"A lot of people who come out there have problems relating to other things in their lives. Kids come out here and don’t have those problems...they’re allowed to be who they are,” Kurt said.
That’s why Kurt doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.
“You just fall in love with the animals. It’s a family, It’s become my family.”