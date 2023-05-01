Meet our latest Jefferson Awards winner, Kurt Armstrong

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Meet our latest Jefferson Awards winner, Kurt Armstrong

  • Updated
  • 0
JA April 2023_2.jpg

JA April 2023_2.jpg

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - "Some are super friendly, some are naughty, some are playful, and some are straightlaced old biddies,” as Kurt Armstrong explains the personalities of the horses at the American Standardbred Adoption Program in De Soto.

JA April 2023_4.jpg

Armstrong has been here almost 7 days a week for the last 8 years, doing whatever needs to be done. “We do fencing, we do clean up, we chase horses,” he said.

Kurt is our April Jefferson Awards Winner.

“I am their caretaker and they see me coming and they are like, ‘Oh my god, it’s time to eat’,” explained Kurt. 

JA April 2023_3.jpg

Susan Wellman, owner of ASAP Horse Rescue says about Kurt, "He takes the time every day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to drive out here and feed the horses that we have here. We're so grateful for him."

The farm was founded in 1994 and serves as a rescue facility and sanctuary for abandoned, abused, or neglected horses.  But they’re not just rehabbing the horses.

April JA 2023_1.jpg

"A lot of people who come out there have problems relating to other things in their lives. Kids come out here and don’t have those problems...they’re allowed to be who they are,” Kurt said.

That’s why Kurt doesn’t plan on retiring any time soon.

“You just fall in love with the animals. It’s a family, It’s become my family.”

