October's Jefferson Award Winner: Leo Chaput

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Leo Chaput is used to working with his hands. He's a retired boilermaker. Designing, welding, and fixing, he does it all, with one stipulation.
“We have a rule with Leo, he’s always willing to help inside but he doesn’t like working outside in the cold,” said Pat Stephens, Rotary Lights President.
So, Leo spends his time in the warm Rotary Lights shop, making sure the displays light up before they go out in the cold. Leo’s been volunteering his time here for the last 20 years, he started just a week after he retired and he hasn’t slowed down since. He estimates he’s put in 9,000 volunteer hours. The work usually starts in October to prep for the November start date. This year, it started even earlier, because last year’s storm damaged multiple displays.
"By now I've probably made maybe 75 different animations," said Leo.
It’s safe to say every display you see at the Rotary Lights has either been created, or fixed, by Leo.
He’s currently making one for the jet ski club. "The need is there, somebody's gotta do it. If I'm able, I'm definitely going to do it."
At almost 79 years old and with no plans to slow down, Leo lives by some rather straightforward words, "if you stop working you're gonna die."
Without the work, and the many volunteers willing to help, Rotary Lights wouldn’t be where it is today and this year if you go out and enjoy the lights, think of Leo and all of the work he’s put in, to make the lights shine.
