The Kendall librarians: Serving the community with more than just books

About 60 miles from La Crosse, the town of Kendall has a population of about 500. Two women are making a big impact in the small town and their contributions are why they are this month’s Jefferson Award winners.
The Kendall librarians are living up to the library's slogan of “There’s no place like it!”
"Because we're at the library I think people know that we're accessible, I say we're a full-service library," said Lynette Vlasak, who serves as the Library Director.
Lynette and Sally are currently making more than 150 goodie bags to give away for the holidays. They also organize things like movie nights, cookie walks, fundraisers, knitting groups and book clubs to name a few, but they also go above and beyond for members of the Kendall community.
"Things come to us and we just try to fill their needs," added Lynette.
"You don’t think about not having a car or not being able to see well enough to drive, and you know in a rural area, you're stuck," explained Sally Dana, who volunteers at the library.
So Sally and Lynette let people borrow their car, help bring food from the food pantries, really anything you need; they can do it or find someone who can.
Sally said Lynette doesn’t know the word no, and Lynette said she wouldn’t want it to be any other way.
If you make it out to the Kendall library, remember there’s no place like it because there’s no one else quite like Lynette and Sally.
