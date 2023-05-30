This month's Jefferson Award winner making Sparta a better place

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - “Noah isn't building our ark in a day. The pyramids weren't built overnight. You got to do the work. Putting in the time.”
Jason Hauser puts his time and energy into making the town of Sparta a better place. That's one reason he's our Jefferson Award winner. You can see his sculptures around the town and in his own front yard.
"Everybody thinks you got to be an idiot to volunteer all your time like this, but it makes you feel so good inside when you do a small project that your whole community can appreciate and get behind it makes you feel like the king of the world," said Hauser.
But Jason hasn’t always felt on top of the world. When he was 18, he was arrested. Then, while on work release, he got in a traumatic industrial accident.
"I went to a grand mal seizure, my brain swelled up and I actually died. They threw me in the ambulance tried to get me to La Crosse to see if they could revive me. They were successful the first time and things happened and I died again. They revived me the second time. And when I came to all my family's around me and the doctor said, 'Say goodbye to everybody.' I said, 'What's going on, man?' He said, 'you've got a bad traumatic brain injury.'"
Jason lost 30% of his brain but he didn’t let that stop him. He saw it as a blessing.
"You've seen stories of people that said they've died, right? What are they? See this big, bright, welcoming light? I didn't see anything. I was a complete butthead at the time. I was. I was in jail. There's a reason I was in jail and I didn't get the warm, fuzzy feeling. So I figured that was God showing me. It's time to make a change, man. You've got to do something different. You're going down the wrong road. He had to kill me twice to get me to see it."
With a newfound perspective, Jason decided to start giving back. He’s currently working on a community memorial project to put in front of the courthouse to remember those lost by drug overdose deaths. It will be a rock garden to put names of those lost and a sculpture of someone who has just overdosed.
Theresa Hansen met Jason through the drug court program, when she was still an active drug user.
"it's really amazing because like, just like an addiction, it's a lot of like, you think you're old, broken, just garbage to people and not really. He turns it into something beautiful," said Hansen.
Jason’s helping Theresa with her memorial project. He's the kind of guy that mid-interview is writing a check to fully fund her project. Having fun while giving back is important to Jason because, in his opinion, volunteers are essential workers.
"When the volunteer stop, everything stops," he said.