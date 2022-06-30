WATCH: Jefferson Awards Special

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - WXOW salutes the special people in our community who help make it a better place.
Every year, we look back at the past year's Jefferson Award winners in a special program aired on WXOW.
You can learn about each of those winners here.
The Jefferson Award was launched in 1972, founded by Jackie Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard. The idea was to create a Nobel Prize for public service.
Today, the primary purpose of the award is to serve as a call to action for volunteers in local communities.
For years now, WXOW has partnered with Altra Federal Credit Union to recognize some amazing volunteers, making a difference in the lives of others and inspiring all of us to give back in new ways.