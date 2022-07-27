Kicking Bear's West Salem Camp set for Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Kicking Bear combines endurance courses, outdoor activities, and messages of faith for a unique summer adventure free to all kids in the area.
On Friday, Kicking Bear hosts their 2022 West Salem Camp to provide an outlet to La Crosse area families.
The free event consists of archery, a bonfire, crafts, fireworks, and games; lasting from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.
"There's going to be food and snackers and water and we got to keep their energy going because we're going to be tough on 'em. It's going to be fun," said Raymond Howell, Founding Servant, Kicking Bear Ministries.
After 23 years of service, Howell says Kicking Bear's mission of faith is very important for today's youth.
"I can not believe what these kids are getting involved with, what they believe about themselves, and what just the world is throwing at them. It's incredible," says Howell, "So the younger they are that we can get them on the right direction, the better off we are."
The event is free but guests are encouraged to pre-register at KickingBear.org.