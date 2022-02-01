La Crescent Area Event Center to host 'Driftless Wedding Experience'

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- You’ve found the perfect person, now it’s time to find everything else you need for your big day and one local event has you covered.
On Sunday, Feb. 6, the La Crescent Area Event Center is hosting the 'Driftless Wedding Experience.
The expo features an afternoon of mimosas, a Fashion Show put on by Charlotte’s Bridal, and the opportunity to chat one-on-one with caterers, photographers and other bridal vendors that will help complete your most special day.
You must register ahead of time before attending, according to organizers.
