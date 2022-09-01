La Crescent-Hokah High School marching band performs at Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The 'Great Minnesota Get Together' is in its second week, bringing together thousands of people from all over. Some of those people include the La Crescent-Hokah High School marching band students.
Daybreak's Carly Swisher met up with some of the students and their band director Eric Chapman. Chapman said performing in the parade is a fun way to kick off their performance season.
"It's our first parade of the year. We do football games, Applefest and Oktoberfest," Chapman said. "But this is our first one of the year and the kids just love it."
One of the students who performed was high school senior Joey who says most excited to try the fried food at the fair.
"I'm a big fried food enthusiast and I'm just going to eat as much food as I can today."
The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day. La Crescent-Hokah High School starts back up the day after.