La Crescent Live! Summer concert series kicks off May 30th

La Crescent, Wis. (WXOW) -- The community is teaming up with the La Crescent Farmers Market to put on La Crescent Live! A summer concert series.
La Crescent Live includes Lions, Rotarians and other community members who are hoping for a permanent venue in the heart of downtown. This summer the La Crescent Lions Club is excited to help us host four, free family-friendly outdoor concerts!
The first concert is Tuesday, May 30th from 5pm to 7pm at the Farmers Market in Veterans Park, featuring the fantastic local group, TUGG.
La Crescent Live! is still looking for more help. You can reach them directly here.