La Crescent's first 'makers market' taking place at the La Crescent Area Event Center

LA CRESCENT, Wis. (WXOW) -- A day devoted to shopping small, small business that is. The Great River Market is Saturday, Jul. 23 at the La Crescent Area Event Center.
La Crescent's first makers market will feature 39 local, small businesses with handmade and self-designed products.
The event is free for all shoppers and goes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Swing Bridge Pub will also have drinks available to purchase.
Vendor list:
𝗢𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹-𝗗𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 & 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀
Confluence Craft and Co.
Flanouflage, LLC
Laurel Deane Creative
A Blonde and a Bobbin
𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹
Luckey Us Handmade
𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 & 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿
Creative Crafts by Jen
Johnson Livings LLC
Steve’s Bowls
𝗔𝗿𝘁
BK Finelines
Morbid Maven
Shannon Meinking Studio
Tiffany Lavender
𝗙𝗶𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝘁
Woods Woven
Knot + Needle
Ruthless Stitches
𝗛𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘆 & 𝗕𝗲𝗲𝘀𝘄𝗮𝘅 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀
Low Ridge Honey
𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀
Laila Candle Co.
Velvet Couch Candle Co.
West Prairie Collective
𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 & 𝗗𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀
billie’s kitchen
Blessings Gluten Free Bakery
Hunt + Gather Grazing Boards
Ruby June Sweets
Wolfe Sodas and Breads
𝗣𝗲𝘁 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗹 & 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘀
Bug + Bear Paw
Hank’s Barkery
𝗘𝗽𝗼𝘅𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀
Deveyj Creations
𝗝𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗿𝘆
Create Happy
i am frii.
Ladielauv
Meadow & Mae Designs
Pretty Little Things by Brittany
𝗖𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
Joan of Art Pottery
Johanna Moldenhauer Art
𝗕𝗮𝘁𝗵 & 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆
Ohana Farm Girl
ReLAX Bath & Body
Sage and Bailey Herbals
simple in nature, LLC
