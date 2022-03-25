La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show runs this weekend

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show runs the weekend of Mar. 25-27 at the Omni Center in Onalaska.
Visit businesses for your building, remodeling, landscape design projects and more!
Admission is $7, which includes 2 free drink/treat tickets. Anyone under 18 attends for free.
- Friday Mar. 25 from 4–8 p.m. is “Date Night” featuring Vernon Vineyards wine and Hillsboro Brewery beer.
Saturday, Mar. 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. is “Community Day” honoring local non-profits committed to providing housing or housing related services. Scheduled agencies: Hunger Task Force, The Salvation Army, The exchange Furniture Bank of La Crosse, and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach.
- Sunday, Mar. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is “Family Day” featuring Coulee Region Humane Society Therapy Dogs, Kids crafts from the Girls Scouts of Badgerland and Home Depot, Touch-a-truck courtesy of River City Ready Mix and Wieser Septic, and free ice cream treats from Schwan’s!