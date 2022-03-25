 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1200 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight
tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show runs this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
The La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show runs the weekend of Mar. 25-27 at the Omni Center in Onalaska.

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show runs the weekend of Mar. 25-27 at the Omni Center in Onalaska.  

Visit businesses for your building, remodeling, landscape design projects and more!

Admission is $7, which includes 2 free drink/treat tickets. Anyone under 18 attends for free.

  • Friday Mar. 25 from 4–8 p.m. is “Date Night” featuring Vernon Vineyards wine and Hillsboro Brewery beer.

  • Saturday, Mar. 26 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. is “Community Day” honoring local non-profits committed to providing housing or housing related services. Scheduled agencies: Hunger Task Force, The Salvation Army, The exchange Furniture Bank of La Crosse, and New Horizons Shelter and Outreach.

  • Sunday, Mar. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. is “Family Day”  featuring Coulee Region Humane Society Therapy Dogs, Kids crafts from the Girls Scouts of Badgerland and Home Depot, Touch-a-truck courtesy of River City Ready Mix and Wieser Septic, and free ice cream treats from Schwan’s!

Click here for more information. 

