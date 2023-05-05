 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued later this morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.9 feet on 04/24/1982.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

La Crosse Area YMCA celebrating 140 years

  • Updated
  • 0
Charlie Berens will be the guest speaker

The La Crosse Area YMCA is inviting the community to a special birthday celebration.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Area YMCA is inviting the community to a special birthday celebration. Hosted at the La Crosse Center in the Riverside Ballroom, the event will honor 140 years of people and programs. 

Organizers say it is an adults-only event with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception complete with birthday fun and games, a program emceed by Charlie Berens, and plenty of over-the-top surprises along the way.

Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire or vintage workout clothes. 

Click here to get your tickets. 

