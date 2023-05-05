La Crosse Area YMCA celebrating 140 years

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Area YMCA is inviting the community to a special birthday celebration. Hosted at the La Crosse Center in the Riverside Ballroom, the event will honor 140 years of people and programs.
Organizers say it is an adults-only event with a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception complete with birthday fun and games, a program emceed by Charlie Berens, and plenty of over-the-top surprises along the way.
Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire or vintage workout clothes.
Click here to get your tickets.