La Crosse Boys & Girls Club take 2nd annual 'Girls in Construction' field trip

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Two non-profits and three companies within the La Crosse region have partnered for a common goal: provide additional opportunities for local young women to experience careers in the trades.
The 'Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse' is working in collaboration with environmental and marine construction contractor, J.F. Brennan Company, the Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse, Wieser Brothers General Contractor, and Mathy Construction.
This is the second year that the Boys & Girls Club has coordinated this event known as 'Girls in Construction,' which took place at the J.F. Brennan Company headquarters in French Island on July 14.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse strives to extend as many learning opportunities as possible for all members attending our Clubs," Director of Community Engagement, Teigen Meiners said. "It is our belief that igniting passion in STEM and trades fields early on will empower young girls and close the gender equality gaps we see in our society."
Brennan CFO, Tina Klinger, said as a woman in construction for more than 18 years, she is excited to show young girls in the community what the industry has to offer.
"By showing our use of innovation and technology, we hope to break through the stereotypes of construction for not only this group of girls, but their friends and families in the area."
The more than 40 participants toured a Brennan Marine tugboat, the Brennan shipping yard, shop, and corporate offices while participating in various demonstrations like piloting an underwater remote operated vehicle (ROV) and operating virtual design in construction (VDC) software.
Brennan President and CEO, Matt Binsfeld, says that 'the collaboration between these companies and non-profits...is the start to building a more diverse trades workforce.'
"We want participants to leave 'Girls in Construction Day' with excitement and the knowledge that this is a career path for them; around which they can build a wonderful future.”
All five organizations aim to make Girls in Construction a continued annual event.
Transportation for the day was provided by the 'Women’s Fund of Greater La Crosse.'