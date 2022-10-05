La Crosse Community Theater to put on 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Get ready to step into a world of pure imagination because the La Crosse Community Theater is presenting 'Road Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.'
Gene Cichock, who's playing Willy Wonka, says it's also his first time working with the La Crosse Community Theater.
"It's been a lot of pressure, but at the same time it's so much fun," Cichock said.
The musical pens Friday, October 7, 2022 and runs through Sunday, October 23, 2022 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM.