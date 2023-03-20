La Crosse Community Theater's 'Diary of Anne Frank' opens this Friday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A historical and emotional story many people know; the life of Anne Frank. You can now see her diary passages brought to life by the La Crosse Community Theater.
Mattie Murphy, who is playing the role of Anne Frank says the show will likely resonate with just about everyone.
"I grew up Jewish so it's really exciting to tell this story and bring some of that knowledge to the rehearsal process," Murphy said. "I really hope people take away an understanding of how horrible some of these things were and help make sure that never happens again."
The first performance is this Friday, Mar. 23 at the Weber Center.