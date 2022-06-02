La Crosse Community Theater's latest show combines music and murder

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Community Theatre is combining music and murder in their latest show 'Lizzie the Musical.'
This punk rock musical tells the story of Lizzie Borden, who was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe, according to the director Mary-Cate Wesling.
"It features 8 local women who are doing an incredible job," said Wesling.
The show runs from Jun. 10-19. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2:00 pm.
Click here to get tickets or call the box office at 608-784-9292.