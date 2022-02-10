La Crosse Community Theatre offering dance classes for anyone 14 and older

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Sometimes all you need to get through the winter is a way to get moving and the La Crosse Community Theatre wants to help.
Starting Saturday, Feb. 12, LCT will be offering dance classes to anyone 14 and up. The dance classes are through their 'Star Academy' and led by LCT veteran Jonathon Lamb.
'Shake the Barre' is a ballet barre class that focuses on toning and core work. It's taught on Saturday's from 9 to 10 a.m.
'Fosse Jazz' is from 10 to 11 a.m. and is a cardio based dance class that features the technique and style of Bob Fosse.
No dance experience is needed for either classes. Class capacity is 25 people.
To register for 'Shake the Barre' click here.
To register for 'Fosse Jazz' click here.