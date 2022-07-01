 Skip to main content
La Crosse Community Theatre puts on 'Seussical Jr.'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Empowering children with special needs through theatre. That's what the La Crosse Community Theatre is doing with their latest show 'Seussical Jr.' 

Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical JR. is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza, according to LCT organizers. 

The show was put together through the 'Penguin Project' which provides children with special needs an opportunity to develop creative skills, build relationships, and participate in a fully realized musical production.

Performances are July 8th at 7:00 p.m. & July 9th at 2 p.m.
 
Tickets are $12.
 

