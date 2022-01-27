La Crosse Community Theatre to present a play with a focus on mental health

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Community Theatre is putting on the Pulitzer prize winning play 'Night Mother' which explores the final hour in the life of a young woman. According to the show's director, it brings attention to a much needed conversation.
Mary Cate Wesling, 'Night Mother Director, says the production is a dark comedy with serious matter that can be triggering for some. At the beginning of the play a young woman tells her mother she wants to end her life and throughout the play, her mother tries to show her life is worth living.
"We at LCT still feel it's an important piece for our audience to view," said Wesling.
"The more we talk about something like suicide, the more that we will normalize it which we believe is very important."
'Night Mother' runs at the La Crosse Community Theatre on these dates:
- Feb. 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Feb. 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m.
To get your tickets, click here.
You can also call the box office at 608-784-9292.