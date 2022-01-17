 Skip to main content
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The time is always right to do what is right. That's the basis of La Crosse Community Theatre's upcoming show 'The Mountaintop.'

La Crosse Community Theatre to show 'The Mountaintop'

'The Mountaintop' is a re-imagination of the events leading up to the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

The cast consists of just two actors: Shaundel Spivey and Katrina Sletten. 

The play premieres on Friday Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more showtimes and ticket information. 

You can also call the box office at 608-784-9292.

