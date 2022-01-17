La Crosse Community Theatre to show 'The Mountaintop'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The time is always right to do what is right. That's the basis of La Crosse Community Theatre's upcoming show 'The Mountaintop.'
'The Mountaintop' is a re-imagination of the events leading up to the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The cast consists of just two actors: Shaundel Spivey and Katrina Sletten.
The play premieres on Friday Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Click here for more showtimes and ticket information.
You can also call the box office at 608-784-9292.