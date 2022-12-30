La Crosse Distilling Co. shares easy 'Espresso Martini' recipe for New Years celebrations!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- We kick off 2023 this weekend and many will be celebrating with friends and family. Who doesn't love to impress with a fancy homemade holiday drink?
Christian Staehly with the La Crosse Distilling Co. stopped by Daybreak to share an espresso martini recipe.
Espresso Yo Self Martini:
- 2 oz Heady Bella Coffee Whiskey
- .5 oz Fieldnotes Vodka
- .75 oz half and half
- .5 oz Simple syrup
- 3 swirls Hershey’s chocolate syrup
- Add above ingredients to shaker and shake well for 10 seconds and double strain into martini glass with a half chocolate syrup rim. Garnish with 3 espresso beans.
N/A version - substitute Heady Bella Coffee whiskey and Fieldnotes Vodka with 2.5 oz of cold brew coffee.