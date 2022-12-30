 Skip to main content
La Crosse Distilling Co. shares easy 'Espresso Martini' recipe for New Years celebrations!

Daybreak's Carly Swisher and La Crosse Distilling Co.'s Christian Staehly

Who doesn't love to impress their guests with a fun holiday drink?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) --  We kick off 2023 this weekend and many will be celebrating with friends and family. Who doesn't love to impress with a fancy homemade holiday drink? 

Christian Staehly with the La Crosse Distilling Co. stopped by Daybreak to share an espresso martini recipe. 

Espresso Yo Self Martini:

  • 2 oz Heady Bella Coffee Whiskey
  • .5 oz Fieldnotes Vodka
  • .75 oz half and half
  • .5 oz Simple syrup
  • 3 swirls Hershey’s chocolate syrup
  • Add above ingredients to shaker and shake well for 10 seconds and double strain into martini glass with a half chocolate syrup rim. Garnish with 3 espresso beans.

N/A version - substitute Heady Bella Coffee whiskey and Fieldnotes Vodka with 2.5 oz of cold brew coffee.

