La Crosse man has brief standoff with police after domestic incident

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - one man is arrested after a domestic incident Monday night. The incident requiring several La Crosse police units to respond.
It happened around 7:30 in the 4100 block of Mormon Coulee Road...
as police tried to take 42 year old Peter Green into custody.
Green refused to leave his car, forcing officers to secure the area.
Police eventually convinced Green to get out of the vehicle without incident.
He was arrested and taken to La Crosse County jail charged with felony bail jumping and resisting/obstructing an officer.