La Crosse Mental Health Coalition spreads awareness within local schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- As we near the end of May. the La Crosse County Mental Health Coalition is dedicating this time to spreading awareness within local schools. They're doing this by handing out wristbands with a few simple reminders.
One of the messages on the wristbands says #MentalHealthAwareness which can take students directly to a website with resources. The other is the #988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline and the last is #JWJ.
La Crosse Police Department Chief Shawn Kudron says he want to let teenagers in the community know that there is help available.
"We encourage you (students) to wear this, not only all of May, but any time of the year."
Logan High School Student Ashlyn Beirne says the bracelets are a way to let others know they're not alone.
"It's a way to kind of break down the boundaries," Beirne said. "I mean a lot of people, again, do struggle and I think this is just another way to let people know they're not alone."
The La Crosse School District is also in its 5th and final year of the Project AWARE Grant which awarded them 2.5 million dollars to out into mental health prevention and support.