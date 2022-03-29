 Skip to main content
La Crosse's 'Downtown Dining Week' returns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- An excuse to treat yourself, while supporting locally. La Crosse is welcoming back 'Downtown Dining Week' from Mar. 28-April 3. 

Dozens of La Crosse restaurants are participating by offering different deals for singles and couples as a way to try the different food the area has to offer, but in a unique way. 

Restaurants participating: 

  • Big Al’s Pizza
  • Bennett O’Riley’s Pub
  • Buzzard Billy’s
  • Digger’s Sting
  • Driftless Axe & Arcade (Menu available March 30th - April 2nd)
  • Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery
  • Fayze’s Restaurant and Bakery
  • Howie’s
  • Jules Coffee House
  • La Crosse Distilling Co.
  • Le Chateau
  • Pickerman’s Soup and Sandwiches
  • Schuby’s Neighborhood Butcher (Menu offered 4pm-close)
  • Soula’s Cuisina
  • The Breakfast Club & Pub (Menu available March 28th - April 1st)
  • The Charmant
  • The Crow
  • The Waterfront
  • 4 Sisters Wine & Tapas

Click here full full list of restaurants and their specials. 