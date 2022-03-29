La Crosse's 'Downtown Dining Week' returns

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- An excuse to treat yourself, while supporting locally. La Crosse is welcoming back 'Downtown Dining Week' from Mar. 28-April 3.
Dozens of La Crosse restaurants are participating by offering different deals for singles and couples as a way to try the different food the area has to offer, but in a unique way.
Restaurants participating:
- Big Al’s Pizza
- Bennett O’Riley’s Pub
- Buzzard Billy’s
- Digger’s Sting
- Driftless Axe & Arcade (Menu available March 30th - April 2nd)
- Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery
- Fayze’s Restaurant and Bakery
- Howie’s
- Jules Coffee House
- La Crosse Distilling Co.
- Le Chateau
- Pickerman’s Soup and Sandwiches
- Schuby’s Neighborhood Butcher (Menu offered 4pm-close)
- Soula’s Cuisina
- The Breakfast Club & Pub (Menu available March 28th - April 1st)
- The Charmant
- The Crow
- The Waterfront
- 4 Sisters Wine & Tapas
Click here full full list of restaurants and their specials.