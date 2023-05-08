 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse's Weigent Park Celebrates New Shelter

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Reynolds among those at the dedication for a major upgrade at a popular La Crosse park.

Weigent Park, first opened in 1977 on the site of the old Central High School.

Monday night the community celebrating the grand opening of a new shelter which replaces a 40 year old shed.

Council Member, Mackenzie Mindel says anyone who has used the park over the years knows this is a much needed improvement.

"The hardest thing coming to the park as a parent and often times if you brought your kids to the park you would have to leave if you wanted to do anything but play and it really wasn't a gathering place for the community either," said Mindel.

The Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association planted a tree in memory of board member, Bob Fisher who was passionate about planting more trees in La Crosse.  Fisher passed away in March.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you