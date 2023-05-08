La Crosse's Weigent Park Celebrates New Shelter

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Reynolds among those at the dedication for a major upgrade at a popular La Crosse park.
Weigent Park, first opened in 1977 on the site of the old Central High School.
Monday night the community celebrating the grand opening of a new shelter which replaces a 40 year old shed.
Council Member, Mackenzie Mindel says anyone who has used the park over the years knows this is a much needed improvement.
"The hardest thing coming to the park as a parent and often times if you brought your kids to the park you would have to leave if you wanted to do anything but play and it really wasn't a gathering place for the community either," said Mindel.
The Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association planted a tree in memory of board member, Bob Fisher who was passionate about planting more trees in La Crosse. Fisher passed away in March.