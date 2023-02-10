Lanesboro Variety Show on Friday, February 10th

LANESBORO, Min. (WXOW) -- You can spend your Friday night with friends, family or that special someone ahead of Valentine's Day. Tonight the Lanesboro Arts presents 'Local Lovebirds: A Lanesboro Variety Show' at the St. Mane Theatre.
"We're really focusing on all types of love," Program Director Melissa Wray said. "So that could be familial, romantic, platonic, love of pets. We're really casting a wide net with the many forms love can take. We're doing this through a community driven variety show format and we'll have music and poetry and theatre; a little bit of everything."
The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 or $15 for Lanesboro Arts members. You can find more by clicking here.