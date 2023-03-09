Larryfest Kickoff Celebration Saturday at Leo & Leona's Tavern

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- Get in the mood for a summer music festival at a local celebration with the community happening this weekend. A 'Larryfest Kickoff Celebration' is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Leo & Leona’s Tavern and Dance Hall.
The event will feature local performers including Dan Sabranek.
The kickoff celebration will include:
• $10 off Larryfest tickets
• Free drawings for Larryfest tickets.
• Free drawings for Larryfest gear
• A limited number of this year’s Larryfest T-shirts available for purchase
Tickets are $20 at the door or you can purchase tickets prior to the event at Leo & Leona’s.
