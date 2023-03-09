Larryfest Kickoff Celebration Saturday at Leo & Leona's Tavern

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected... .A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area. Snow will overspread much of the area this afternoon, continuing through the evening, before tapering off late overnight. Snowfall totals are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with some locally higher amounts possible. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible this afternoon and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing visibilities and quick accumulations with roads quickly becoming snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing. Considering altering travel plans if necessary. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions. &&