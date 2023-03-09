 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the area. Snow
will overspread much of the area this afternoon, continuing
through the evening, before tapering off late overnight. Snowfall
totals are expected to range from 4 to 8 inches with some locally
higher amounts possible.

Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are possible this afternoon
and evening across northeast Iowa into southwest and central
Wisconsin. Rates this high will cause rapidly decreasing
visibilities and quick accumulations with roads quickly becoming
snow covered and dangerous travel conditions developing.
Considering altering travel plans if necessary.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Larryfest Kickoff Celebration Saturday at Leo & Leona's Tavern

  • Updated
  • 0
A 'Larryfest Kickoff Celebration' is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Leo & Leona’s Tavern and Dance Hall.

BANGOR, Wis. (WXOW) -- Get in the mood for a summer music festival at a local celebration with the community happening this weekend. A 'Larryfest Kickoff Celebration' is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Leo & Leona’s Tavern and Dance Hall.

The event will feature local performers including Dan Sabranek. 

The kickoff celebration will include:

• $10 off Larryfest tickets 

• Free drawings for Larryfest tickets.

• Free drawings for Larryfest gear

• A limited number of this year’s Larryfest T-shirts available for purchase

Tickets are $20 at the door or you can purchase tickets prior to the event at Leo & Leona’s.

Click here for information about Larryfest this summer. 

