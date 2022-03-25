 Skip to main content
LCT's 'Penguin Project' begins Monday

The La Crosse Community Theatre is putting on the 'Penguin Project: Seussical Jr.' and looking for people to join!

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Empowering children with special needs through theatre here locally. 

The La Crosse Community Theatre is putting on the 'Penguin Project: Seussical Jr.' and looking for children and young adults with special needs ages 8 to 18 to join for free! 

The first rehearsal is Monday Mar. 28 at 5 p.m. at Viterbo University. LCT Director of Community Outreach Alex Attardo says to show up at 4:45 p.m. to sign up. 

Contact Alex Attardo at 608-615-1557 or alex@lacrossetheatre.org with any questions. 

According to the La Crosse Community Theatre, the Penguin Project was created by Dr. Andrew Morgan and provides children with special needs an opportunity to develop creative skills, build relationships and participate in a fully realized musical production.

Artists, who are children with special needs, will take the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. Rather than auditions, a screening process based on interest, general abilities and communications skills will be used to select the cast. All artists will sing, dance and act in the show. The Artists will have on-stage assistance from their Mentor.

Rehearsals will vary for each Artist and Mentor, but they will be 75 minutes, two days a week and gradually increase to four days a week by mid-May. Participation is not contingent upon conflicts during the rehearsal process. Availability will be considered when creating the full, detailed rehearsal schedule.

