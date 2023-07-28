'Legally Blonde: The Musical' takes over the stage at the La Crosse Community Theatre

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Elle Woods is known as being one of the most fabulous and intelligent fictional characters. Now the character can add a new talent in the musical production of Legally Blonde at the La Crosse Community Theatre.
LCT is presenting two different versions of the show. The Star Academy production features local high school students and it opens today, running through the weekend.
The adult production opens August 4th.
Click here to get your tickets for 'Legally Blonde: The Musical.'
Click here to get your tickets for Star Academy 'Legally Blonde.'