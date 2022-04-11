 Skip to main content
'LGBTQ 101 and Panel Discussion' to be held April 12th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- A way to help inform the community about an important and relevant topic; the LGBTQ community. LGBTQ 101 & Expert Panel Discussion will be held on Tuesday Apr. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Myrick Park Center - Marshview Room. 

Discussing key concepts and terminology pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community.

The evening will begin with an informative training session that will introduce you to key concepts and terminology pertaining to the LGBTQ+ community, according to event organizers.

The main presentation will be followed by a panel discussion with local experts.

