Local artists create auction to support LGBTQ Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Local artists are making an effort to support 'The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection.
Today, from noon until 8 p.m. anyone can make a big in their online auction.
Several local businesses have donated to the auction. Some of the items include art and food.
Organizer Carly Frerichs said the idea came because of the new Chic-fil-a opening in Onalaska and wanting to do something to support the LGBTQ community.
"They do so much for our community and support our LGBTQ family and community members. We just wanted to give back a little to them."