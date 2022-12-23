Local hospital announces top baby name for 2022

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Mayo Clinic Health System announces it's top baby name in 2022 for the La Crosse location is Emma!
Emma was previously the top overall name for babies in 2012 and top female name for newborns at the Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse in 2017. Emma, which means "whole" or "universal," has been in the top 5 choices for five of the last 10 years.
The top baby names at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse by year are:
- 2022: Emma
- 2021: Layla
- 2020: Leo
- 2019: Charlotte
- 2018: Harper
- 2017: Henry
- 2016: Dominic
- 2015: William
- 2014: Ava and Jackson (tie)
- 2013: Ella
- 2012: Emma
- 2011: Caiden
- 2010: Lauren
- 2009: Isaac, Addison and Jackson (tie)
- 2008: Gavin
- 2007: Alexander