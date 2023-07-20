Local landowner promotes conservation through the Mississippi Valley Conservancy

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Sustainability means something different to everyone and as we've showed you during our series 'Switching to Sustainability' all it takes are small steps. For the Mississippi Valley Conservancy and a local landowner, it means protecting our land and preserving the natural beauty of the Coulee Region.
William Agger's family moved to their property in Holmen in 1972. Now William owns the property and plans to restore the habitat.
"It's a very complex ecosystem with lots of different habitats in it," Agger said. "Everything from river and bottom land to upland sand prairie to savannah prairie. Its got everything and with it comes the wildlife of course."
Luckily this ecosystem will continue to be protected thanks to the work of the Mississippi Valley Conservancy.
"Mississippi Valley Conservancy's mission is to conserve land and that include native habitats and farm land right here in the driftless area for future generations," Carol Abrahamzon, the MVC Executive Director said.
So for William this means his land will continue to thrive without any future development. Abrahamzon says this is critical when it comes to natural climate solutions.
"Protecting land from future development can mitigate nearly a quarter of the climate change issues we're seeing today. It is very important that we set land aside that wont be developed in the future."
When it comes to uncertainty about these efforts, William likes to remember a quote by a Wisconsin native, author and environmentalist.
"Conservation, as Aldo Leopold said, starts with rewarding the private landowner to do and preserve the public good and I think that we need to do that. All of us."