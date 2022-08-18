Local Rotary clubs donate $14,000 to Lincoln Middle School raingarden project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- Members from the Rotary Clubs of La Crosse - Downtown, East, and Valley View - worked together and donated $14,000 for pollinator raingardens to be installed outside of Lincoln Middle School.
"This is a great way to invest in our neighborhood," La Crosse School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said, "and provide great opportunities for kids to learn about science and pollinators."
The gardens will be installed on 9th Street, between Division Street and Ferry Street, directly outside of Lincoln Middle School.
This is one project that is part of Habitat for Humanity's larger 'ReNew the Block' project.
According to it's website, ReNEW (Revitalizing Neighborhood Empowerment with La Crosse Neighborhoods) is a partnership of neighbors, non-profit community action and public agencies, businesses, and community members led by Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area. ReNew the Block inspires livability (housing, community, and family) and is a unique project that is the first of its kind.
Since the Rotary's environmental committee has two focuses, pollinators and water quality, its members felt this was a good fit. Funding came after the committee asked for donations from Rotary members plus wrote successful grant applications to the Rotary Works Foundation and Rotary District 6250 for the project.
Jamie O’Neill, Rotary Environmental Committee Co-leader states, “Our club is really interested in working on projects that benefit the environment. We have done pollinator and planting projects in the past. What makes us most excited about this one is multiple partners coming together, the high-trafficked location and increasing pollinator habitat in the downtown area.”